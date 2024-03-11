Minority in Parliament proposes private member’s bill to repeal e-levy, emissions tax, and betting tax

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority in Parliament has revealed its plans to introduce a private member's bill with the aim of repealing the E-levy, emissions tax, and betting tax.

This legislative initiative is a response to the recent commitment made by the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who pledged to eliminate these taxes if elected in the upcoming 2024 polls.



The contentious issues surrounding the E-levy, emissions tax, and betting tax will now be addressed through the proposed private member's bill, seeking to compel the government to reconsider what is perceived as nuisance taxes.

During the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Parliament on Monday, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, highlighted the heavy burden these taxes place on businesses within the country.



Dr. Forson expressed his optimism that the Majority side of the House, which endorsed Dr. Bawumia's stance on removing the E-levy, would also lend their support to this legislative effort.