Minority not responsible for delay in Komenda Sugar Factory operations – Ato Forson

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has rebutted allegations made by the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, accusing the Minority of obstructing the operationalization of the Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region.

In a statement signed by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, the Minority refuted the Minister's assertions.



The statement clarified that there is no ongoing request for tax waivers related to the Komenda Sugar Factory before Parliament, contrary to Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah's claims. It emphasized that the delay in operationalizing the factory cannot be attributed to the Minority's actions.

Instead, Ato Forson placed the responsibility for the delay squarely on the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP administration, which inherited a renovated Komenda Sugar Factory from the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in 2017.



The factory, revamped in 2016 with funding from the Indian Export-Import Bank, was intended to generate over 7000 jobs and reduce Ghana's reliance on sugar imports. Despite promises from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and then-Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyeremanteng to commence operations, the factory remains inactive.