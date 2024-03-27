Minority protests govt's plan to engage private developer for Saglemi housing project

The Saglemi housing project

The Minority in Ghana's Parliament strongly opposes the government's proposal to collaborate with a private developer to revive the Saglemi Housing Project, expressing concerns over potential favoritism.

Initiated in 2012 by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, the Saglemi housing project aimed to construct 5,000 housing units. However, allegations of fund mismanagement halted the project, leading to controversy and delays.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Works and Housing, disclosed during a site inspection that approximately $100 million is needed to make the Saglemi housing area habitable. He outlined plans to engage a private partner within five weeks to complete the project.

However, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the Ranking Member on the Works and Housing Committee, alleges that the government aims to transfer the Saglemi Housing Project to its political allies.



Asamoah raised suspicions, stating, "They just want to reduce the price and then they will sell it to their cronies. They are saying, oh, we are bringing in partners here and at the end of it, it is their people that are going to come in."