The protest will still follow the original route

Source: 3news

The Minority in Parliament has postponed its protest against the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, from July 30 to August 13.

The rescheduling is due to a conflict with the NDC's 2024 campaign launch in Tamale on July 27, which many Minority members will attend.

The protest will still follow the original route and is scheduled to take place between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm on the new date.



Read full article