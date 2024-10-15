Menu ›
Miracle in Buduburam: Seven-month-old baby survives stone blasting, Saint Gregory Administrator confirms
Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh
In Budubura, a miraculous survival story emerged after a devastating stone-blasting incident during a road construction.
A powerful explosion injured 36 people and damaged properties.
However, amidst the chaos, a 7-month-old baby was found safe just meters from the blast site, sustaining only minor injuries.
Eyewitnesses hailed the baby's survival as nothing short of miraculous, leaving the community in awe.
