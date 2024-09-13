Mireku Duker appointed campaign coordinator for mining communities

Mireku Duker

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has been appointed as the campaign coordinator for mining communities by Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team for the 2024 elections.

According to a statement from Fred Oware, Vice Campaign Chairman, the appointment leverages his deep experience in the mining sector and his advocacy for responsible mining.



His role includes coordinating campaign activities, developing strategic messaging, and highlighting government achievements in the mining sector to secure support from these communities.

The campaign aims to leverage his expertise to boost the New Patriotic Party's performance in mining areas.



