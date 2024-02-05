Missing 22-year-old son of US-based Ghanaian pastor found dead

Darius Appiah

Darius Appiah, the 22-year-old son of a Ghanaian pastor based in the United States, who had been missing for 10 days, was tragically found dead in a Fredericksburg creek, as confirmed by the police on Saturday afternoon.

His discovery took place around 10:30 a.m. during a Saturday search organized by his family and supported by numerous volunteers along Hazel Run.



Fredericksburg police, in a press release, stated that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of Appiah's death. The release also highlighted that the Fredericksburg Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr. Appiah’s death.



The Virginia State Police had issued a critically missing adult alert for Appiah on January 26, on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon locating Appiah, the Fredericksburg Fire Department, rescue squad, on-call city police detective, and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office promptly responded. His body was recovered from the creek near the intersection of Blue and Grey Parkway and Lafayette Boulevard at approximately 1:50 p.m.



The Fredericksburg Police Department extended condolences to the grieving family and friends of Mr. Appiah, acknowledging their unwavering dedication to finding him since his disappearance.