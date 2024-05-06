MoFA distributes farm inputs to Akosombo Dam spillage-affected farmers

William Dzamefe, the acting Volta Regional Director of Agriculture

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has initiated the distribution of farm inputs to farmers in the Volta and Eastern regions who were affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, ahead of the upcoming farming season.

The distribution, part of the first phase, began at Aveyime in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, targeting over 3,624 registered farmers.



These farmers are set to receive fertilizers, seeds, and agrochemicals to restart farming activities after their farms were devastated by the spillage last year.



Each farmer received fertilizers based on their farm size and the crops they cultivate. On average, each farmer received at least three 50-kilogram bags of NPK fertilizers and one 50-kilogram bag of urea.



This initiative is part of the implementation of the $40 million Food Systems Resilience Programme by MoFA and the World Bank. The programme was announced last year by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, to support farmers impacted by the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillages.



William Dzamefe, the acting Volta Regional Director of Agriculture, emphasized the significance of this intervention, noting the vital role smallholder farmers play in ensuring national food security.

He highlighted that over 60% of affected farmers were in the North, Central, and South Tongu districts, with North Tongu being the epicenter, hence the distribution starting from there.



Farmers expressed gratitude for the support, with many, like maize and cassava farmer Raymond Letsa Glover, seeing it as a timely intervention. Doris Asembea, another farmer, shared the challenges her family faced after the spillage and expressed hope for a better harvest this season with the provided inputs.



While commending the intervention, Asembea emphasized the need for continuous advisory services from extension officers to help farmers improve their farming practices and harvests, thus enhancing food security.



During the distribution at Aveyime, hundreds of farmers, mainly from the heavily impacted Mepe area, gathered to receive the farm inputs from MoFA officials and regional and district directorates of Agriculture.