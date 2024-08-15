MoH announces opportunity for Ghanaian nurses to work in Barbados

The application process, according to the MoH, began today, Thursday, August 15, 2024

Ghana’s Health Ministry has opened its portal for interested nurses who would want to work in Barbados to apply.

The portal hr.moh.gov.gh previously had some challenges, which have since been rectified.



The MoH warned against middlemen, as only applications presented via the portal will be considered in the selection process.



