MoH announces opportunity for Ghanaian nurses to work in Barbados

Nurses Screenshot 2024 08 15 204558.png The application process, according to the MoH, began today, Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s Health Ministry has opened its portal for interested nurses who would want to work in Barbados to apply.

The portal hr.moh.gov.gh previously had some challenges, which have since been rectified.

The application process, according to the MoH, began today, Thursday, August 15, 2024.

The MoH warned against middlemen, as only applications presented via the portal will be considered in the selection process.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com