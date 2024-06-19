MoH appeals to medical laboratory professionals to call off strike

Medical Laboratory Professional Workers Union (MELPWU)

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Health has appealed to the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers Union (MELPWU) to reconsider their decision to begin an industrial action on June 17.

The Ministry urged the Union to exercise patience as the Government's Negotiation Team works to meet their demands.



The Team, comprising various ministries and commissions, has been engaging with MELPWU since 2023 and has agreed on most proposed items, with a few still under negotiation.

The Ministry assured the Union of its cooperation and respect for their dedication to member welfare.



