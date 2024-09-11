MoI sends journalists to school

Dignitaries and participants of the training in a group photo

Source: The Chronicle

Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has urged Ghanaian media to build a media landscape that serves the nation's needs.

Speaking at the opening of the third Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP) on September 10, 2024, she highlighted the program's role in equipping journalists with essential skills.



Lauding its progress and collaborations with the UNDP and the British High Commission, Abubakar emphasized the importance of well-informed media for a thriving democracy.

The four-day MCEP, running until September 13, 2024, will feature interactive discussions and training for over 100 media professionals.



