MoMo agents threaten strike over GRA's double taxation on e-levy

The Association is urging the government, particularly the Ministry of Finance to intervene

Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana (MOMAG) and Momo Agents have expressed disappointment with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) over the imposition of the E-levy on agent SIM cards, citing it as a form of double taxation affecting their businesses.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, MOMAG highlighted their unsuccessful engagements with the GRA to resolve the issue, expressing frustration over the lack of tangible outcomes.



The introduction of the new levy, coupled with the existing 10% income tax on transactions, poses significant financial challenges to their operations, MOMAG asserted.



"The current situation is untenable, and if not addressed promptly, we risk losing all our capital due to the heavy burden of double taxation," the statement emphasized.



Calling for government intervention, particularly from the Ministry of Finance and other relevant stakeholders, MOMAG urged swift action to rectify the situation and hold the GRA accountable.

Signed by the National Secretary, Kingsley J. Amoako-Atta, the statement further highlighted the unsustainable financial strain imposed by the E-levy on Agent SIM cards and the 1% levy on all Push and Pull transactions from banks.



MOMAG warned of potential shop closures and demonstrations if their grievances remained unaddressed.



Read the full statement below:



