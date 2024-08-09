Mobile internet to be shut down

Menu ›
Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: www.tbsnews.net
The government has directed all mobile operators to shut down 4G services, with potential impacts on mobile internet usage.
There is currently no decision regarding broadband services.
Internet Service Providers (ISPs) connected to international gateways have not yet received instructions to restrict internet access.
The situation remains fluid, with the decision affecting mobile users across the country.
