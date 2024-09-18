News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Most scholarship beneficiaries do not return to Ghana - PAC

Scholarship1 PAC called for stricter measures

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Member of Parliament for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi, has voiced serious concerns over the growing number of scholarship beneficiaries from Ghanaian universities who fail to return home after completing studies abroad, Graphic Online reports.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live