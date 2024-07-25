News

Mother tortures son with electrical cable for refusing to bathe for school

Assault 696x428 The community has condemned the mother’s actions

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

In Gomoa Dominase, Central Region, a six-year-old boy was brutally beaten with electrical cables by his mother, Madam Fidal, a teacher, on July 25, 2024.

The incident occurred after the child refused to go to school.

Neighbors intervened and rescued the boy, who was left in distress.

The authorities have been informed, and the child is receiving medical treatment.

The case has yet to be reported to the police but will be investigated further.

The community has condemned the mother’s actions.

Source: kasapafmonline.com