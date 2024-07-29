News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Motorbike rider killed in collision with sand truck at Kasoa

Screenshot 2024 07 29 044840.png The Kasoa Police Command responded swiftly

Mon, 29 Jul 2024 Source: TIG Post

A tragic accident occurred near Bible College in the Central Region's Kaosa CP, where a motorbike rider died after colliding with a sand truck.

The rider, whose identity is still unknown, tried to navigate around the truck but collided and became trapped underneath it.

The impact caused severe head injuries, resulting in his immediate death.

The Kasoa Police Command responded swiftly, retrieving the rider’s body and noting the complete destruction of the Yamaha motorbike involved.

Read full article

Source: TIG Post