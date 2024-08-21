Mpox not new Covid and can be stopped, expert says

The WHO and African CDC are working to ensure vaccines reach those most at risk

Source: BBC

Mpox is not "the new Covid," according to Dr. Hans Kluge of the World Health Organization, who emphasizes that authorities know how to control its spread.

Despite concerns about a new variant, Clade Ib, which has caused deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the risk to the general population is low.



Mpox, which spreads through skin-to-skin contact, can be controlled through targeted public health measures and equitable vaccine distribution.

The WHO and African CDC are working to ensure vaccines reach those most at risk, with plans to produce vaccines locally in Africa to increase supply.



