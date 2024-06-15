News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
3

Multiple injured in somersault crash of 207 Benz bus on N1 highway

Ac1ol9 207 Benz Passenger car involved in the accident

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

At 13:35, a white 207 Mercedes Benz bus filled with passengers, traveling at high speed from the Achimota/Abelenkpe direction towards Lapaz, experienced a left rear tire blowout and somersaulted at the Abofu crossroads.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live