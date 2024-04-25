Murder: Adu Boahen son’s house help arrested

Dr Christopher Adu Boahen

Source: CNR

The house help of the late Dr Christopher Adu Boahen has been taken into custody in relation to his murder.

Dr Boahen was the son of the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen, a notable figure who ran for presidency under the NPP banner in the 1992 elections, a significant event in Ghana’s transition to democracy under the Fourth Republic.



Reports suggest that Dr Boahen, who lived with physical disabilities, fell victim to an armed robbery at his home in East Legon, Accra.



Charles Adu Boahen, who previously served as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, revealed on Wednesday that his brother’s domestic worker was found with his brother’s personal belongings, including his phone, laptop, and wallet, at the time of his arrest.

He further revealed that this individual was the most recent domestic worker employed by his brother, having started work on March 6.



“The guy has been caught. He was still in possession of Kwaku’s phone, laptop and wallet when he was apprehended. He was his last house help. He started working for Kwaku on the 6th of March. He has confessed.



“The National Security team has been phenomenal and did some serious detective work. I can’t give any further details for now but I will do so as soon as I am able to. But at least now we have closure and can lay our brother to rest in peace,” he stated.