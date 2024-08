Merritt's remarks follow AI sites like Udio creating songs mimicking her style.

Source: Reuters

Country musician Tift Merritt criticized AI-generated music for lacking creativity and infringing on artists' rights.

Merritt's remarks follow AI sites like Udio creating songs mimicking her style.

The music industry, including major labels, is challenging AI companies in court, questioning if AI's use of copyrighted material constitutes fair use.



Read full article