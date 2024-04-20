Muslims Association of Judicial Service of Ghana promotes interfaith harmony for peaceful elections

Habib Hudu, expressed his commitment to reducing crime in Zongo communities

The Muslim Association of Judicial Service of Ghana recently organized their annual lecture on interfaith harmony, focusing on ensuring peaceful elections.

Held on April 6, 2024, at the Law Courts Complex in Accra, the event aimed to strengthen the relationship between Muslims and Christians in Ghana.



Imam Ishmael Okotah Badoo, from the Ghana Muslim Mission, emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence between the two religious groups, especially during the upcoming December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The event, attended by over 300 individuals including students, chiefs, and police officials, featured a keynote address by Bishop MacDonald Brown. He highlighted the existing interfaith harmony in Ghana as a positive sign for peaceful elections but cautioned against complacency.



Bishop Brown commended Ghana for presenting both Muslim and Christian presidential candidates for the first time, emphasizing the need for continued religious tolerance and peaceful conduct.



Dr. Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari Azindoo, representing the National Chief Imam, reiterated the Chief Imam's efforts in promoting religious tolerance. He mentioned the Chief Imam's visits to churches as a way to demonstrate the importance of peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians.

Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, representing the Vice President, praised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for choosing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim, as their presidential candidate, showcasing religious harmony within the party.



During the event, a citation of honor was presented to the Vice President, acknowledging his contributions to promoting religious harmony.



The President of the association, Habib Hudu, expressed his commitment to reducing crime in Zongo communities and recalled the Vice President's pledge to support a pilot project for sponsoring Zongo indigenes to study law.



The lecture underscored the importance of religious tolerance and cooperation in ensuring peaceful elections and national development