Muslims in the Bono East Hail NDCBono East Regional Chairman for bulding ultra-modern Mosque

NDC Bono East Regional Chairman, Unas Owusu,

Source: Bilal Muazu Sulemana, contribution

Muslims in the Bono East Region are expressing gratitude and admiration for the NDC Bono East Regional Chairman, Unas Owusu, also known as Unasco, after he inaugurated an ultra-modern mosque in Pomaakrom, Techiman Municipality.

The event, held over the weekend, garnered significant support and praise from the people of the Bono East Region, particularly in the capital, Techiman.



The ceremony was attended by the Regional Chief Imam and his sub-Imams, representatives of the NDC from all 11 constituencies in the region, representatives from the National Mulvi of the Ahmadiyya Muslim mission, and the Bono East NPP Regional Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Bukari Baba.



In Islam, mosques hold significance beyond their physical presence; they symbolize devotion and the strength of togetherness within a community. Masjids, as they are known in Islam, go beyond being places of worship; they nurture unity, knowledge, and compassion, standing as beacons of spiritual growth and embodiments of Islamic culture and faith.

Masjids serve as sacred spaces where believers engage in acts of worship and submission to Allah. They provide platforms for Muslims to establish a direct connection with their Creator, bowing in prayer as an expression of humility and devotion. Crucial to Islamic practice are the five daily prayers, and masjids offer an ideal setting for these rituals, fostering an environment of serenity for Muslims to fully immerse themselves in their devotion.



Chairman Unasco, known for his devout commitment to Islam, has contributed significantly to the community spirit by providing a place of worship for the people of Pomaakrom. This initiative is aimed at strengthening communal ties and providing a designated space for Muslims to practice their faith.



The community expressed gratitude, and prayers were offered for Chairman Unasco, acknowledging his substantial financial contribution to provide a place of worship and promote Islam.