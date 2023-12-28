Mustapha Gbande must be arrested - Nana B tells Police

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henery Nana Boakye, has called for the immediate arrest of the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande.

The call is premised on Gbande encouraging his party members to take weapons to polling stations in the 2024 elections.



Nana B asserted that such remarks pose a threat to the security of the nation.



The NPP National Organizer condemned the call for party supporters to go to polling stations armed with guns and cutlasses, emphasizing that such actions could lead to chaos and disrupt the electoral process.



"If Yammin and Mustapha are men, they should go to the polling stations with guns and cutlasses, and let's see what would happen. They can't do anything. Even Yammin is a coward; he has been running away whenever there is a little chaos in the Ashanti region," he said in an interview with Okay FM.



He continued "Why would someone encourage people to go to polling stations with guns and cutlasses? There would be a re-election in some of the polling stations if Mustapha and Yammin like; they should go there with guns and cutlasses, and let's see.

"Mustapha Gbande must be arrested ASAP. I will personally petition the police. Why would you carry guns to polling stations, he needs to be arrested to serve as a deterrent. I haven't seen the invitation letter, though, but he (Mustapha) must be arrested," he declared.



A statement from the Police announced the commencement of investigations Gbande's comments, affirming their commitment to upholding the laws and democratic values of the country.







AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.