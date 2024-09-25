Mustapha Ussif demands data showing he is Ghana’s ‘worst’ Sports Minister

Hon. Mustapha Ussif

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has firmly denied accusations branding him as the "worst sports minister" in the history of Ghana.

He has requested evidence to substantiate these claims. Throughout his time in office, the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori has encountered considerable public scrutiny, with recent weeks witnessing heightened criticism.

A major issue contributing to this discontent is the Confederation of African Football (CAF) withdrawing its endorsement of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



