Mustapha Ussif is the worst-performing Sports Minister - Kwabena Woyome

Wisdom Kobena Woyome has labelled Mustapha Ussif as the worst-performing Sports Minister

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Wisdom Kobena Woyome, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Culture, and Tourism, has criticized Mustapha Ussif, labeling him as the least effective Sports Minister.

On September 24, Ussif, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori, appeared before the committee to discuss the Black Stars' underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where the team was eliminated in the group stage.

When questioned about his performance as a Sports Minister, Ussif challenged the claim, stating, “I disagree with your assertion that I am the worst Minister. If you are referring to performance metrics, I would like to know which specific numbers you are using to make that determination.”



