Mustapha Ussif rejects ‘Worst Sports Minister’ label amid criticism over stadium ban

Hon. Mustapha Ussif

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has strongly denied claims branding him as the "worst Sports Minister" during a session with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Culture, and Tourism, led by Wisdom Kobena Woyome.

The discussion focused on several significant topics, including Ghana's contentious $3 million spending during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the Black Stars faced an early exit in the group stage.

Ussif has faced substantial backlash following the Black Stars’ premature departures from both the 2021 and 2023 AFCON tournaments, along with the recent suspension of the Baba Yara Stadium by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) due to inadequate pitch conditions.



