My desire to become president is a calling from God – Cheddar confirms 2024 presidency bid

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, is the man behind 'The New Force' movement

Renowned Ghanaian businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has officially announced that he will be running for the presidency in the 2024 general elections.

Cheddar, who recently revealed that he is the man behind ‘The New Force’ political movement, said that he would be running for the presidency because God told him to do so.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, Cheddar told Alfred Ocansey that God revealed to him in a dream that it was his time to become president a year ago and he has since then been preparing towards that.



“I had a dream and when I woke up, I decided to form a political party and then start my agenda. It was like a calling… I am going straight for the seat because God said go for it, it is your time, go for it,” he said.



The businessman said that he started the processes to form a political party and now has offices in all the 16 regions in Ghana, as required by the electoral laws of the country.



He added that the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has however not authorised him to run the party yet.



He said that he has already made the needed payments at the EC to be given a provisional license to start operating as a political party but the commission is stalling, citing orders from above.

He said that if the EC fails to grant him the permission to form a political party, he will contest in the 2024 polls as an independent candidate under his political movement, the Freedom Movement.



BAI/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.