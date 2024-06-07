My shop attendants are paid better than some Journalists in Ghana – Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo, a broadcast journalist, has expressed concern about the low salaries of journalists in Ghana, stating that it affects the quality of journalism.

She believed that media organizations should prioritize better pay for journalists to improve their effectiveness and efficiency.



Otoo shared that she pays her shop attendants higher salaries than some journalists receive, highlighting the need for better compensation.

She emphasized that fair pay motivates journalists to work harder and produce quality content.



Otoo's comments sparked a conversation about the value and worth of journalists' work in Ghana.



