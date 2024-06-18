My target is to help NPP ‘break the 8’: NPP Oforikrom Constituency PC

Michael Kwasi Aidoo

Michael Kwasi Aidoo, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Oforikrom Constituency, aims to help the party "break the 8" and increase votes in the area.

He has targeted an 80% vote share, up from 70.4% in 2020. Confident after winning the parliamentary primary with 666 votes, Aidoo believed the party's track record and developmental activities will sway voters.



He and the party leadership are working to achieve the target through a house-to-house campaign program.

The goal is to secure a total victory for the party's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in this year's election.



