My 'true followers' are supporters of Lawyer Charles Bawa - Hon Edward Bawa

In a show of solidarity and party unity, Hon. Edward Bawa, the current Member of Parliament for Bongo, has publicly reaffirmed his support for Charles Bawa, the newly elected Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Despite a fiercely contested primary in 2023, where Hon. Edward Bawa could not retain his seat, he has put his full weight behind his successor.



Speaking at a rally yesterday in Namoo, in the Bongo Constituency, Hon. Edward Bawa emphasized that true loyalty to the party and its values means supporting the chosen candidate, regardless of personal preferences.



He addressed his supporters directly, urging them not to let any personal dislike for Charles Bawa affect their commitment to voting for the NDC in the upcoming elections.



"My true followers are supporters of PC Charles Bawa," he stated.

Reiterating his commitment to the party and to Charles Bawa, Hon. Edward Bawa called on everyone to rally behind the new candidate.



"I'm all out to support my brother, and everyone should do that," he declared, signaling a unified front moving forward.



This gesture of support is crucial for maintaining cohesion within the party ranks and ensuring a strong performance in the forthcoming elections.



