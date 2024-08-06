News

My 'true followers' are supporters of Lawyer Charles Bawa - Hon Edward Bawa

IMG 20240806 104717 Hon Edward Abambire Bawa

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a show of solidarity and party unity, Hon. Edward Bawa, the current Member of Parliament for Bongo, has publicly reaffirmed his support for Charles Bawa, the newly elected Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

