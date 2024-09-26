News

N/R: Interior Minister renews curfew hours for Saboba

HenryScreenshot 2024 09 26 091248.png The curfew has also been extended for Chereponi Township

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has renewed the curfew for Saboba Township and surrounding areas in the Northern Region, effective September 25, 2024.

The curfew will run from 10:00 PM to 4:00 AM.

In a statement, the government urged local leaders and residents to maintain peace and resolve conflicts non-violently.

Additionally, there is a total ban on carrying arms or offensive weapons in these communities; violators will be arrested and prosecuted.

The curfew has also been extended for Chereponi Township and its surroundings under the same terms.

Read full article

Source: 3news