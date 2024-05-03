NACOC and Ghana Prisons conduct narcotic drug search at Nsawam Prison, none found

The operation aimed to locate and retrieve narcotic drugs from the facility

A joint team of nine members from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and 20 operations officers from the Ghana Prisons Service conducted a security search at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison in the Eastern Region.

The operation, carried out on Sunday, April 14, 2024, aimed to locate and retrieve narcotic drugs from the facility, according to Graphic Online reports.



Despite an extensive search involving NACOC officers and five security dogs, no narcotic drugs were discovered in or around the prison premises.



The search was meticulous, covering areas accessible to inmates such as cells, workshops, classrooms, the church, mosque, hospital, and even the outer perimeter wall of the prison.



The sniffer dogs were deployed to detect any hidden narcotics, but no drugs were detected during the exercise.



Assistant Director of Prisons Andrews Osei, the Second-in-Command of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, expressed gratitude to the NACOC team for their efforts and assured them that routine searches by prison officers would continue to prevent the entry of narcotics and other contraband into the prison environment.



NCO Bernard Tetteh, the head of the K9 unit of NACOC and leader of the team, highlighted the prevalence of narcotic drug use in the public domain, particularly among the youth.

He noted that the use of narcotics often resulted in various negative effects on mental health, including anxiety, paranoia, and increased irritability.



The purpose of the search at the prison was to counter the perception that prisons serve as breeding grounds for illegal drugs like narcotics.



Tetteh commended the authorities of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison for their cooperation and management of the facility to ensure it remains free of narcotics.



He also praised the overall management of the Prisons Service for their efforts in maintaining narcotic-free prison facilities, contrary to popular belief. The exercise at Nsawam is part of NACOC's broader plan to extend similar searches to all prison facilities across the country.



This collaborative effort between NACOC and the Ghana Prisons Service underscores their commitment to combating the use and distribution of narcotic drugs, particularly within correctional facilities, to ensure a safer environment for all.