NADMO urges residents to relocate ahead of Weija dam spillage

The GWCL has reported a gradual rise in the water level of the Weija Dam due to recent rainfall

The Weija Gbawe Municipal Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has advised residents living around the Weija Dam to relocate due to an impending spillage by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

The directive aims to prevent loss of life and property as a result of the anticipated overflow of the dam.



Emmanuel Adu-Boahene, the Municipal Director of NADMO, emphasized the importance of relocating residents, especially those in downstream areas, to avoid disaster. NADMO has initiated sensitization efforts to inform residents about the need to move to safer locations.



The GWCL has reported a gradual rise in the water level of the Weija Dam due to recent rainfall.



In a letter dated March 7, 2024, the company informed relevant stakeholders about the necessity of spilling excess water to prevent the dam from collapsing. The exact date for the spillage was not specified but would be based on the inflow of water into the dam.



The spillage will be conducted at a low rate initially to minimize its downstream impact. However, the rate will be adjusted according to the water level in the dam. The GWCL emphasized that the spillage will continue as long as the water level remains high to safeguard the dam's integrity.

In addition to the relocation advisory, the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly has embarked on dredging activities to widen water courses and prevent flooding during heavy rainfall.



The assembly has started dredging to widen the path to the sea, especially in light of the onset of rains in the Eastern Region, the main water source for the dam, and the recent rainfall in Accra.



The Weija Dam spillage is an annual occurrence during the rainy season, and the dam can be spilled multiple times in a year depending on the water level.



The maximum water level the dam can hold is approximately 47 feet. The construction of the Weija Dam began in 1974 and was completed in 1978 by Messrs Tahi, an Italian company.