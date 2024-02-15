NAGRAT gives OSP two-day ultimatum over teachers' salaries

NAGRAT President, Angel Karbonu

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has given the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) a two-day ultimatum to release the salaries of over 400 teachers or risk facing their wrath.

The OSP has reportedly withheld these salaries due to an ongoing investigation into ghost names on the government payroll.



However, NAGRAT's President, Angel Karbonu, argues that this is not sufficient justification for withholding salaries.



According to Karbonu, until the audit is completed and it is definitively established that a particular individual is unqualified to earn a salary, it is inappropriate to withhold payment.

Mr Karbonu, speaking on Joynews File, warned that if the OSP does not release the salaries by Friday, February 16, 2024, NAGRAT will be forced to resort to other measures.



He criticised the OSP's focus on investigating teachers instead of prosecuting those who accept bribes during elections. If the salaries are not released by the deadline, Karbonu has stated that the OSP will be held responsible for any consequences that follow.