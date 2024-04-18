NAGRAT issues ultimatum to government over unpaid pensions for 700,000 workers

Angel Carbonu, President of NAGRAT

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has issued a one-week ultimatum to the government regarding the its alleged failure to transfer mandatory contributions for over 700,000 Ghanaian workers.

During a press conference on Thursday, April 18, NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu, accused the government of financial misconduct, particularly regarding the non-payment of Tier 2 pension scheme contributions and other third-party deductions since July 2023.



Carbonu highlighted that despite deductions from workers' salaries, these contributions have not been reaching the designated institutions, raising doubts about the financial security of workers, especially in retirement.

NAGRAT issued a one-week ultimatum to the government, demanding the immediate transfer of all outstanding deductions to the appropriate institutions. Failure to comply, Carbonu warned, could lead to further action to address what the union perceives as financial malfeasance by the government.



"The labour organizations like NAGRAT can no longer stay quiet to allow this financial malfeasance to continue. We want to state that by the close of next week Friday, all monies deducted from our members must be transferred immediately into the accounts of the institutions they are designated to be transferred to, otherwise, we don’t have any option than to embark on a series of activities to ensure that the right thing is done," Carbonu said.