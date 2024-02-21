NAGRAT urges Parliament to summon Education Minister over SHS power disconnections

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is urging Parliament to summon the Education Minister to explain the recent power disruptions in several schools nationwide.

Following Accra Academy's disconnection from the national power grid due to outstanding bills, NAGRAT Vice President Jacob Anaba highlighted similar incidents at Sunyani Senior High School and St. James Seminary.



Anaba, in an interview on Joy FM, emphasised the need for parliamentary intervention to improve teaching and learning conditions in secondary schools.

"The Ministry has not been proactive. For us to be owing the third quarter and fourth quarter, and we are not even talking about this year, then there is a serious problem."



"I will urge Parliament to invite the Minister to Parliament to explain to the Ghanaian public what is actually happening for us to get understanding," he added.