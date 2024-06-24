NANGODI (UER): Over 200 security personnel trained on counter-terrorism

The initiative aimed to enhance security for peaceful elections

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Over 200 police personnel have completed a counter-terrorism capacity-building program in Nangodi, Upper East Region.

The initiative, a collaboration between Projects Banbo Ghana Police Service and Project Karel in the UK, focused on self-defense, weapon handling, and other skills.



It aimed to enhance security for peaceful elections.



The training showcased preparedness for the 2024 polls, emphasizing the importance of combating terrorism.

Upper East Regional Commander DCOP Raymond Adofiem highlighted the program's significance in enhancing skills and readiness.



Participants from various security agencies expressed commitment to maintaining peace and excellence. The ceremony was attended by local officials, religious leaders, and traditional authorities.



