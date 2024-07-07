NAPO has failed woefully -Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Rev. Dr. Christian Kwabena Andrews, founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has boldly predicted the failure of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential aspirations.

Dr. Andrews criticized Bawumia's campaign, claiming that his promises have been exposed as falsehoods. Furthermore, he condemned Bawumia's choice of Mathew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, as his running mate, labeling it a "total failure."



Dr. Andrews argued that NAPO had not met the expectations of Ghanaians in his previous roles, making his selection a symbol of disappointment rather than hope.

“He (NAPO) has failed woefully, and his appointment is a testament to the NPP’s lack of vision and direction,” Dr. Andrews emphasized during an interview with Metro TV.



Known popularly as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, Rev. Dr. Andrews asserted that the GUM stands as the only viable political alternative for the country. He dismissed both the NPP and the NDC as parties without meaningful offerings for Ghanaians.



