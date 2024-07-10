NAPO is tribalistic; he dislikes Ewes – Mensah Thompson

Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), and several civil society organizations (CSOs) have criticized Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the newly appointed running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for alleged tribalism.

Thompson claimed that Dr. Opoku Prempeh, known as NAPO, harbors a dislike for Ewes, citing his tenure at the Education Ministry where he allegedly dismissed managers from the Volta Region, accusing them of being National Democratic Congress (NDC) members.

Thompson also labeled NAPO as an incompetent policymaker, unfair in his dealings, and dismissive of accountability.



