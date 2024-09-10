News

NAPO labels KNUST Provost as NDC member over galamsey comments

MarfoooScreenshot 2024 09 10 104759.png Prof. Charles Marfo

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP’s running mate, has accused Prof. Charles Marfo, KNUST’s Provost for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, of being an NDC member.

This accusation follows Prof. Marfo’s controversial suggestion of a "shoot and kill" approach to tackle the galamsey issue, which he defended by citing previous parliamentary support for such measures.

Dr. Prempeh criticized the suggestion during a campaign speech, asserting that the NPP would not adopt such extreme measures.

