NAPO pledges Chiefs’ involvement in mining decisions under Bawumia presidency

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NPP, has assured the Denkyira Traditional Council that, under a potential Bawumia presidency, no mining activities would occur without the explicit permission and involvement of local chiefs.

This pledge aims to protect local livelihoods and ensure fair opportunities for communities affected by mining.

During his visit to Dunkwa-On-Offin, Dr. Prempeh also addressed delays in regional road projects, expressing optimism about their completion.



