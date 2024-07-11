NAPO’s brother, three others cleared to contest in Manhyia South NPP Primaries

The seat is vacant following the incumbent MP's nomination as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate

The Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared four candidates to contest the parliamentary primaries in Manhyia South.

The cleared candidates are Nana Afriyie Owusu Prempeh (1), Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah (2), Akwasi Coker Gyambibi (3), and James Owusu Boakye (4). A total of 550 delegates are expected to vote.



