NCA Defends Closure of Salt FM in Agogo

National Communications Authority (NCA)

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has defended its decision to close Salt FM in Agogo, asserting that the station's management neglected multiple reminders to renew their permit.

Following the closure of Salt FM, residents of Agogo took to the streets in protest, with some suggesting political motivations, pointing to a recent well-attended walk organized by Mr. Frimpong, the station's owner.



Despite speculations that the NCA's action could be politically influenced, potentially by a member of the ruling administration supporting a rival radio station, the NCA's Ashanti Regional Office refuted these claims.

The NCA emphasized that the closure of Salt FM was part of a broader initiative, not exclusive to Agogo, with similar measures being implemented nationwide.



While executives from the NCA's Kumasi office declined to comment on the record, they maintained that the decision to close Salt FM was justified and not politically driven.