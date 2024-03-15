NCA reports subsea cable outage affecting internet services in West Africa

Affected providers are using local caches to maintain efficient data services

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has confirmed that all four subsea cables connecting Ghana to Europe through Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal are currently out of service, disrupting international data services.

The outage, which began on March 14, 2024, has impacted data services across the West African sub-region.



Preliminary investigations suggest that the incidents leading to the cable cuts may have occurred between Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal.



In response to the outage, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Ghana are utilizing local content from the Ghana Internet Exchange (GIX) to provide alternative data services.



The NCA assured that MNOs and subsea cable landing service providers are working with international partners in the sub-region to restore connectivity as quickly as possible.

While troubleshooting and restoration efforts are ongoing, affected providers are using local caches to maintain efficient data services.



The NCA emphasized that restoring full connectivity is a top priority, and they are closely monitoring the situation. It stated that it is working with MNOs, subsea cable landing service providers, and other stakeholders to provide updates and timelines for the restoration of data services.



