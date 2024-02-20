NCCE bemoans EC’s failure to allow usage of its vacated premises

Kathleen Addy

Source: CNR

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has expressed concern about the deteriorating condition of its current head office.

This issue arose after the Electoral Commission, upon vacating its head office, reportedly did not hand over the space to the NCCE. Instead, the rooms have been utilized as storage space.



During an appearance before the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday, Kathleen Addy, the chairperson of the NCCE, disclosed that despite their efforts, they have been unable to secure the release of the space.



She mentioned that the NCCE is actively engaged with the Electoral Commission in an attempt to find a workable solution to the situation.



“The Electoral Commission vacated our shared premises and we hoped that they would give some of the offices that they had vacated for our use because if you come to our offices, you will realise that we have very limited space in the premises and our staff are really crumped into the offices where we work.

“They have asked us to write a letter and request the space, which we did and it went back and forth for a while and eventually, after a year of trying, they sent us a letter to say that they had used all the rooms for storage.



“We are still in touch with them, trying to get them to come to an agreement so that we will use some of the rooms that are empty but we have yet to make progress on that and their rooms are still locked.”



She added that letters were also sent to the chief of staff calling for her intervention but nothing has yet to happen.



“We have sent letters to the chief of staff and she directed one of her officers to resolve the issue but it still persists.”