NCCE calls for public rejection of non-peaceful political candidates in 2024 elections

NCCE

The Anloga District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Volta Region has urged the public to reject political candidates who do not champion peace in the upcoming 2024 general election.

The NCCE emphasizes that this proactive stance is crucial in preventing disruptions before, during, and after the polls.



Madam Emmanuella Woelikplim Afetorgbor, Assistant Civil Education Officer at Anloga, stressed the importance of citizens becoming ambassadors of peace. She emphasized that avoiding candidates who do not prioritize and advocate for peace is essential to safeguard lives and prevent election-related violence.



Madam Afetorgbor highlighted the vulnerability of certain groups, particularly children and women, to the dangers posed by election violence, underlining the need for their protection. She urged the public to raise awareness about the principles of the 1992 Constitution, emphasizing it as the fundamental law protecting everyone.

Encouraging the practice of societal values such as peace, patriotism, unity, respect, empathy, and inclusive interactions, she emphasized the role of these values in the country's development. Madam Afetorgbor called on eligible voters to support candidates committed to job creation, individual tolerance, and opportunities.



Addressing chiefs, political parties, corporate organizations, heads of institutions, and individuals, she appealed for their role as peace ambassadors, contributing to a conducive environment. Additionally, she urged journalists to avoid biased presentations on political issues, recognizing their vital role as the Fourth Arm of Government in promoting peace.