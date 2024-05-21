NCCE highlights civic duty during constitution week celebrations

NCCE holds constitution week

Emmanuel Kwadwo Wiredu, Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for Atwima Nwabiagya, has called on Ghanaians to recognize the stability and economic advancement achieved under the Fourth Republic.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Ghana stands out in the Sub-region for its political stability and economic growth.



Speaking at various engagements during the 2024 Constitution Week, Mr. Wiredu emphasized the importance of defending the Constitution to sustain Ghana’s democracy.



Constitution Week, an annual NCCE program aimed at educating citizens about the 1992 Constitution and its role in national development, is celebrated under the theme: “Together, We Can Build Ghana: So, Get Involved.”

Mr. Wiredu urged Ghanaians to actively participate in the electoral processes leading up to the 2024 general election. He stressed the significance of voter registration, voter exhibition, and peaceful voting on election day as critical components of this civic duty.



“We all have roles to play as citizens in ensuring the 2024 general election is successful. We must take part in all electoral processes, starting with voter registration,” he stated. “The Constitution grants sovereignty to the citizens, and this is exercised at the polls where we decide our leaders and parliamentarians for the next four years.”



Mr. Wiredu highlighted voting as both a democratic right and a civic responsibility, encouraging all eligible citizens aged 18 and above to register and vote on December 7. He also emphasized the need for Ghanaians to understand the Constitution to fully appreciate their civic responsibilities and contribute to the country's political and socio-economic development.