NCCE inaugurates Inter-Party Dialogue Committee for Effia, Kwesimintsim constituencies

Ho Social Anloga NCCE .jpeg The initiative aims to ensure a peaceful and informed electoral process

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: GNA

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Directorate of the NCCE in the Western Region has inaugurated an eight-member Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) to promote peace and political stability ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The IPDC will work to address electoral concerns, foster tolerance, and prevent potential conflicts in the Effia and Kwesimintsim constituencies.

The committee, which includes representatives from the NDC, NPP, religious leaders, and other community members, will also monitor election conduct and resolve issues that arise.

The initiative aims to ensure a peaceful and informed electoral process.

