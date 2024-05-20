NCCE intensifies civic education to safeguard Ghana’s democracy

Kathleen Addy

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is launching targeted initiatives to address potential threats to Ghana’s democracy.

These efforts focus on educating citizens about the dangers of political monetization, fake news, religious biases in elections, and political violence.



Chairperson Kathleen Addy emphasized the importance of targeting the youth, who form a significant portion of the population and the electoral roll, stating, "We are focused on young people because they are vulnerable."



Ms. Addy highlighted that the NCCE aims to empower young people with the knowledge to resist financial influence, divisive politics, and the misuse of the internet to create chaos., according to Graphic Online reports.



She remarked, "Their vulnerability is in their strength—because they are young, vibrant, passionate, strong, and fearless, making them susceptible to political manipulation."



With the 2024 elections approaching, the NCCE chairperson underscored the necessity of educating all stakeholders, particularly the youth, about the impact of their electoral choices on the country's democratic stability.

The Commission collaborates with state and non-state actors to curb issues like political monetization, fake news, and incitement based on religious sentiments.



"Civic education will let us know that collecting money to vote for someone irrespective of their quality is counterproductive," Ms. Addy stated.



Furthermore, Ms. Addy stressed the importance of rejecting political violence, asserting that democratic processes should not involve bloodshed or death.



She noted, "Political opponents are not enemies so citizens need to know that those who preach political opponents as enemies are the enemies of the country."



She also cautioned against voting based on ethnicity or religion, emphasizing that such actions create grounds for potential chaos.

To ensure informed decision-making in the upcoming elections, the NCCE is strengthening its engagement with the interparty dialogue committee and implementing civic education projects with political party youth activists.



Additionally, the Commission is working on fostering religious tolerance by collaborating with faith-based organizations and combating fake news and misinformation.



"We are coming up with a mechanism to identify and discount fake news," Ms. Addy added.



Ms. Addy concluded by highlighting the vital role of civic education in sustaining democratic governance. She stated that civic education empowers citizens to elect quality leaders, enhances the rule of law, and instills a sense of patriotism and responsibility.



"Without civic education, our democracy is dead; and that is why we must ensure that the institution set up for civic education is resourced to do that," she stressed, emphasizing the need for a change in mindset and the adoption of values like integrity and participation in democratic processes.