NDC 2024 manifesto has the best policies to reset Ghana – Former Minister

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Samuel Yaw Adusei, former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, has praised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 manifesto as the best solution for Ghana’s economic woes.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, he criticized current economic policies and the impact of suspended loan interest payments, claiming they have worsened conditions for Ghanaians.

Adusei emphasized the need for a complete reset of the country’s approach, challenging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on its handling of unemployment and rising costs.

He asserted that the NDC’s manifesto includes plans to tackle corruption and address economic challenges effectively.

